Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

TRZBF remained flat at $$3.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

