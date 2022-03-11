Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCL. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$5.10. The company had a trading volume of 646,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$359.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

