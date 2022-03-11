Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $19.51. 44,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,504. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.