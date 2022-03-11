Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.97 Million

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to post $536.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,847.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

