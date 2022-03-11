$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 4,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.