Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,068,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $534.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

