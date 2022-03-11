Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after purchasing an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.43. 3,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,838. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $113.09 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

