Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

FIS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.