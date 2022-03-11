Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

Shares of NEON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,322. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

