Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.
Shares of NEON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,322. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.