PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

PLXP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 122,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

