Critical Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.70 $100.60 million $1.63 20.77 Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,394.69 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.29% 14.38% 8.28% Lucid Group N/A -170.85% -56.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 33.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lucid Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

