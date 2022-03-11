Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.
RIVN stock traded down 2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 38.25. 979,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 66.98. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 37.30 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 98.73.
Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
