Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.