Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

