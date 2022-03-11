Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.59. 293,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,838,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

