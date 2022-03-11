MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22,464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 247,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,322. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.