MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,483 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

VBK stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.09. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $273.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

