MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,514 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

NETL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

