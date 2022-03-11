Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$110.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO stock traded down C$3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$51.85. 82,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,595. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.61 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.12.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.