Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) received a C$1.65 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

TSE AOT traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.04. 313,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,345. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$452.41 million and a PE ratio of -47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.