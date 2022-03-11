MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Cormark

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their target price on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

