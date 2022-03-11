The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s previous close.

AGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,223. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.37.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

