Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.91

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and traded as high as $24.49. Beach Energy shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 12,900 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.
