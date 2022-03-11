iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.85

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $50.17. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 58,887 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.