iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.85

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and traded as high as $50.17. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 58,887 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.