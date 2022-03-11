Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OMGA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,449. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
