T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.40. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 797,561 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

