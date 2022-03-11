AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 112,138 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.