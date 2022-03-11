Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.80. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

