Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 2,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,435. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

