Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.29

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.29 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 8,164 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Celtic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £102.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.24.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.