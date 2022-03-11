QuickX Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,936.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $23,936.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00105319 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

