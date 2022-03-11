Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,542. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and have sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

