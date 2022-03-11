Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $773.19 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $773.19 million and approximately $116.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

