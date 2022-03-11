Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 215.6% in February

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CPUH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

