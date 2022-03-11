Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,649. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $48,571,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
