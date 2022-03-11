Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,649. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $48,571,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.