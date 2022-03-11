Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Stake Decreased by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,328,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853,912 shares during the period. Centerra Gold comprises about 32.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $102,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,267,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,578. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

