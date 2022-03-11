QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.