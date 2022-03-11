Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.76. 441,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,539. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

