Arlington Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

