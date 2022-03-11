Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. 285,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,304. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

