Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

