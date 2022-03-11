Arlington Partners LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,790. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

