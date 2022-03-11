KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE KBR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,309. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

