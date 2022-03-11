$536.97 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will report $536.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.79 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.86. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,847.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

