Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

FIS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

