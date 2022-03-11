Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of €935.0-945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.71 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

STVN traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.37 ($16.71). 7,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,409. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

