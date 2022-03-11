Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of €935.0-945.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.71 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.
STVN traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €15.37 ($16.71). 7,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,409. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.