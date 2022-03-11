Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of TLYS traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

