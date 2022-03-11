Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,933. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $390.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

