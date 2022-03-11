Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,818. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 331,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,434 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

