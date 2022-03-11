Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,818. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 227,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 331,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,434 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.