SafeCoin Market Cap Tops $11.20 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.20 million and $18,901.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,824.96 or 0.99986315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00251160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00135889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00260653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00035011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

