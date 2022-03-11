Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $4.63. Prada shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 600 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.
Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.